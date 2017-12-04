One night in a cold, dark room a University of California student reached out to God and she says Christ appeared to her.

Nikta “Nikki” Taylebian, an Iranian born, young woman says she was on a trip to her homeland of Iran when Jesus interrupted her life.

While visiting family in Tehran, Nikki recounts a time of hopelessness where she considered suicide to relieve her feelings of anxiety and self-loathing.

She says she was at a point where panic gripped her and she “couldn’t breathe” but in that instant she cried out for help and the God of the universe answered.

Nikki, who was raised a Muslim, believed “Christianity was a fake religion, that people worshiped a “false God.”

She was taught “there was no way God would have a son” so she didn’t even consider Jesus but according to Nikki, Jesus was thinking of her.

She says in that moment of desperation, Jesus appeared to her with brown hair wearing a blue robe and simply said “follow Me.” Nikki says a feeling of peace overwhelmed her and she jumped up to search for more information on Jesus.

Since then Nikki has returned to the United States where she joined a church, got baptized and continues to learn about the love of God.

Though her conversion experience was not accepted by her family Nikki says she is confident in her God and tht “no man on Earth can truly hurt me or cause me to give up my faith.”

Nikki is enjoying her new walk with Christ and proudly proclaims “Yes, I am healed and loved by Jesus.”