North Korea: 'Important to Prevent War', Tillerson Ready to Talk

North Korean officials say it's "important to prevent war," as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he's ready to open talks with the rogue regime without preconditions.

Previously Tillerson said he'd meet with leaders from the north once they vowed to give up their nuclear weapons program. Now Tillerson says he realizes they won't easily abandon a program they've spent so much money on.

Tillerson's change of heart comes two weeks after North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile that put the entire United States within range of its nuclear weapons.

On the same day North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his scientists will continue working to manufacture the latest weapons to bolster the nation's nuclear arsenal.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Feltman, a veteran American diplomat who is now an undersecretary at the United Nations, met with several high-level North Korean officials for 15 hours.

He stressed the importance of opening lines of communication such as the "military-to- military hotline," to reduce risks, signal intentions and prevent misunderstands that could escalate to war.

Feltman says the officials listened intently but didn't offer any commitments.

Tillerson says he's ready to talk anytime following a period of quiet from North Korea without missile tests.

The White House issued a statement saying the president's policy toward North Korea hasn't changed. "North Korea is acting in an unsafe way. North Korea's actions are not good for anyone and certainly not good for North Korea," the statement read.

China supports dialogue between the United States and the north. Japanese leaders, however, urge the US to wait for sanctions against the rogue regime to have an effect that may pressure Kim Jong Un to change course.