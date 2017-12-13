Palestinian Leader Rejects US, Asks UN to Take Over Middle East Peace Process

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas wants the United Nations to take control of the Mideast peace process from now on.

He said his people will no longer allow the United States to have any part after President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"The individual steps taken by President Trump will not legitimize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel for it's an Arab-Palestinian Islamic-Christian city, the eternal capital of Palestine. There can be no Palestinian state without Jerusalem as its capital. We will not accept, actually, there will be no peace in the region and the world without it," he threatened.

Abbas made the announcement at a summit of Islamic Nations in Turkey. He said he doesn't think the US is a fair negotiator.

"The United States chose to lose its role and eligibility as an intermediary and not to have a role in the political process," Abbas said. "We will not accept any American role in the political process from now on. It (US) is biased to Israel. That is our position."

The Palestinian leader labeled Trump's stance on Jerusalem a "crime" that is a threat to world peace.



Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also called on the countries to recognize the Palestinian state and Jerusalem as its capital.

"I invite all countries who protect international law and justice to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the occupied Palestinian state. We cannot be delayed anymore," he said. "As Islamic countries, we will never give up on our demand of a sovereign and independent Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital."