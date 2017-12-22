Police Still Investigating Possible Terror Link to Melbourne Car Attack

The driver of an SUV who plowed into a crowd of holiday shoppers on a Melbourne street Thursday, injuring 19 people, is mentally ill, Australian law enforcement officials said. But they still are investigating the incident after the 32-year-old suspect told them during an interrogation about hearing voices and also attributing his actions to a perceived mistreatment of Muslims.

"He made some utterances in respect to a number of matters," Victoria State Police Acting Chief Commissioner Shane Patton told Australia's Channel Nine television network. "He spoke of dreams and voices but also attributed some of his activities as well due to the mistreatment of Muslims."

Asked if there were links to terrorism, he said: "That's certainly one area we're exploring in respect to motivation."

"We haven't identified any extremist links with this man. We haven't identified him linked to any groups," Patton continued. "We haven't identified anyone inciting him to do any actions, or any prior extremist activities prior to those utterances last night."

The suspect, identified in an Australian news report as Saeed Noori, an Australian citizen of Afghan descent, has a history of criminal assault and drug abuse, according to authorities. Norri is currently being treated for mental illness.

Police said a second man who was also arrested after being seen filming the incident and had three knives in his possession, has been released. The 24-year-old is expected to be charged with drugs and weapons possession, but the charges are not linked to the car attack.

Seven of the 19 people admitted to the hospital were discharged overnight. Melbourne media reported three patients remained in critical condition, including an 83-year-old man, and that a 4-year-old boy's condition had improved from critical to stable.

Police said nine foreigners were among the injured, including from South Korea, China, Italy, India, Venezuela, Ireland and New Zealand.