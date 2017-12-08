'Prayer Has the Ability to Do Things We Cannot Imagine': Robert Schuller Says Divine Intervention Needed in Yemen

Yemen is in the middle of an intense civil war between Sunni and Shia Muslims resulting in a humanitarian crisis of massive proportions.

Saudi Arabia, which joined the civil war in 2015, has since put a blockade on Yemen, preventing aid from reaching those who desperately need it.

President Trump urged Saudi Arabia to fully end its blockade on the war-torn nation Wednesday.

"I have directed officials in my administration to call the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to request that they completely allow food, fuel, water and medicine to reach the Yemeni people who desperately need it," he said in a brief statement. "This must be done for humanitarian reasons immediately."

Both critics and supporters of Trump say his actions to call out Saudi Arabia are welcomed news.

"President Trump's attention to this critical matter is very encouraging and we hope he continues to pressure the Saudis to fully end the humanitarian blockade of Yemen," Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind. told the New York Times.

"Though long overdue, I'm glad President Trump is calling on Saudi Arabia to immediately allow humanitarian aid and vital commercial goods like food, fuel and medicine to flow into Yemen," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told The Hill.

"His statement is important, and I expect Saudi Arabia to heed our calls," he added. "The Trump administration must continue to make clear to Saudi Arabia that the U.S. will not support a campaign that intentionally starves civilians into submission."

Dr. Robert Schuller from Yemen Crisis Watch told CBN News that believers must pray.

"One of the most important things we need to do is pray," he said. "I believe in Divine intervention. When we look at the peace initiatives and when we look at the struggles the Sunnis and Shias are having, when we look at civil war, prayer has the ability to do things that we cannot imagine."

Schuller says we must pray for peace between the Sunnis and Shias.