Report: North Korean Defector Had Anthrax Antibodies in His System

A North Korean soldier who defected this year had traces of anthrax antibodies in his system, according to the South Korean news agency UPI.

Authorities say the soldier had developed an immunity to the disease, though he had not been vaccinated. His name and exact date of defection have not been disclosed.

The discovery raises concerns that North Korea is developing biological weapons.

Earlier reports indicated the regime was testing anthrax as a possible payload on intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the US. The tests were done to see if anthrax could survive the intense heat and pressure generated by an ICBM.

"North Korea has started experiments such as heat and pressure equipment to prevent anthrax from dying even at a high temperature of over 7,000 degrees generated at the time of ICBM's re-entry into the atmosphere," the Japanese newspaper Asahi reported, citing an unidentified person connected to South Korean intelligence services. "In part, there is unconfirmed information that it has already succeeded in such experiments."

The White House released a report two weeks ago that said North Korea was "pursuing chemical and biological weapons" that could be "delivered by missile."

North Korea has repeatedly denied the accusations.

The revelation comes as the US announced it's putting new sanctions on North Korea, targeting two senior officials in the rogue regime's ballistic missile program.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the sanctions are part of the United States' "maximum pressure campaign" to isolate North Korea and "achieve a fully denuclearized Korean Peninsula."

