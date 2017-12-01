UK Minister Sparks Outrage After Urging Believers Pray Prince George Grows Up to Be Gay

People are outraged after an Anglican minister suggested that people pray that Prince George, who is only four years old, be blessed when he grows up, with "the love of a fine young gentleman."

Rev. Kelvin Holdsworth made the remarks in a blog titled, "How to change the Church of England," that was posted online Thursday.

He said that believers could, "Pray in the privacy of their hearts (or in public if they dare) for the Lord to bless Prince George with a love, when he grows up, of a fine young gentleman."

The priest made the suggestion in the hope that a gay prince could help promote the cause of gay-marriage in England.

"A royal wedding might sort things out remarkably easily, though we might have to wait 25 years for that to happen," Mr. Holdsworth wrote. "Who knows whether that might be sooner than things might work out by other means."

The issue of gay marriage is quite controversial within the Church of England. The law was changed in Britain to allow same-sex marriage in 2014, but the Church will not give its blessing to people in same-sex marriages.

Some took to Twitter to voice their outrage over the minister's comments.

"This is complete madness, " tweeted Sunshine @wjohns43_wands.

@shannoncharette said, "I feel sorry for the children today...we need to fight back for their sake."

Mark Collett said, "This is the level of politically correct madness that has infested the Church of England."

Meanwhile, Little Prince George is third in line to the throne after his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father, Prince William.