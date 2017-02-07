Travel Ban Showdown: Appeals Court Hears Both Sides of the Argument

A panel of appeals court judges are reviewing Presudent Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban and could decide if it will stay or go. The bench engaged in heated debate Tuesday with attorneys on both sides of the argument.

The hearing before the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals was the greatest legal challenge yet to the ban. It comes after a Seattle judge suspended ir until the higher courts decided on its legality.

The measure temporarily restricts immigration from seven Muslim majority countries - countries the Obama administration previously identified as being potential hotbeds of terror.

The government asked the court to restore Trump's order, contending that the president alone has the power to decide who can enter or stay in the United States. Several states insist that it is unconstitutional.

The attorneys representing Washington state and Minnesota argued the court should "look behind" the ban and see it is not about national security, but about systematically targeting the Muslim religion. They argued the ban could harm Muslims living in the U.S. and abroad. The judges questioning Department of Justice lawyer August Flentje, referenced comments made by Trump advisor Rudy Giuliani on Fox News last month in which he called the law a Muslim ban.

Flentje quickly fired back saying it would be "extraordinary" to criticize the president's national security order "based on some newspaper articles."

He described the ban as putting a "temporary pause" on travelers from countries that "pose special risk," arguing the ban was constitutional and essential to America's safety.

The judges also questioned if the seven countries had any ties to terrorism.

Judge Michelle T. Friedland, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, asked whether the government has any evidence connecting the seven Muslim nations to terrorism.

Flentje said the seven countries targeted had "significant terrorist presence" or were "safe havens for terrorism," citing a number of Somalis in the U.S. who, he said, had been connected to the al-Shabab terrorist group.

Judge Richard Clifton, a George W. Bush nominee, asked an attorney representing Washington and Minnesota, which are challenging the ban, what evidence he had that it was motivated by religion.

"I have trouble understanding why we're supposed to infer religious animus when in fact the vast majority of Muslims would not be affected."

He said only 15 percent of the world's Muslims were affected and the "concern for terrorism from those connected to radical Islamic sects is hard to deny."

Friedland, who presided over the arguments, said the panel would rule "as soon as possible."

Whatever the court eventually decides, either side could ask the Supreme Court to intervene.

Trump said Tuesday that he cannot believe his administration has to fight in the courts to uphold his refugee and immigration ban, a policy he says will protect the country.

"And a lot of people agree with us, believe me," Trump said at a round table discussion with members of the National Sheriff's Association. "If those people ever protested, you'd see a real protest. But they want to see our borders secure and our country secure."