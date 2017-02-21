DRAMATIC: Video Shows Child Being Pulled Alive from Rubble After Syrian Air Strikes

Despite the lack of media attention on Syria in recent weeks, air strikes are still being conducted and still producing devastating results. A new video shows a crying Syrian girl being pulled from rubble on Sunday after air strikes destroyed her neighborhood in Damascus.

The footage, released by the Syria Civil Defence, shows rescuers digging through debris from her home in the Tishreen neighborhood to pull the girl, named Ava, out.

As the rescuers frantically sift through the rubble, they can be heard saying, “”God is Great” repeatedly in Arabic as they pull her out, The Sun reported.

READ: Report: Russia, Syria Deliberately Targeted Civilians in Aleppo Airstrikes

Ava, covered in dust and crying, was then carried to safety. The extent of her injuries is unclear, The Sun reported. Her mother had apparently asked volunteers to find her, telling them her daughter’s name.

"Find her for me! Her name is Aya!", a mother whose home was hit with SSM in Tishreen neighborhood - Damascus. SCD were able to rescue Aya. https://t.co/OjyxCuQmYn — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 20, 2017

The Syrian government forces escalated the bombing around the city of Damascus through Monday, just days before talks of renewed peace we were to talk place in Geneva, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

“The toll in regime air strikes on (northern rebel district of Damascus) Barzeh has increased to seven people, including a woman and child,” the British-based watch group said.

Since the last rounds of peace talks in April 2016, the rebels have lost their stronghold in Aleppo. More than 310,000 people have been killed in Syria’s conflict since 2011.

(H/T: The Sun)

Other Must-Read Stories:

—7-Year-Old Syrian Girl Who Famously Tweeted from Aleppo Now Enjoys a Totally New Life

—WATCH: Christian Singer and Daughter of Syrian Refugee Takes on Trump’s Travel Ban

—“We Will Always Be Faithful” – Christian Syrian Refugees Refuse to be Intimidated by ISIS

—The ‘Clown’ of Eastern Aleppo Who Uplifted War Torn Syrian Children, Killed by Missile

—Newborn Baby With Life Threatening Heart Condition Just Received the Most Spirit-Lifting Miracle

Faithwire Staff

Posts created and submitted by the Faithwire news team.