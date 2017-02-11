Heartwarming: Woman Falls Twice For Boyfriend After Memory Lost

A 25-year-old man is pulling out all the stops to regain the love of his girlfriend, who after suffering a seizure, doesn't remember him.

Jessica Sharman and Rich Boy had been dating for seven months when the couple boarded a train traveling from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, into London.

As Jessica, 20, stepped off the train something strange happened.

"I remember boarding the train that day in March, but that's it," Jessica told The Sun. "I've been told my body went limp and my eyes glazed over."

"We had nearly arrived in London and Rich was able to support me until we got to the station, then walk me to our office and call my parents while he looked after me," she added.

Jessica had been diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 14, but it had no major impact on her life until that moment.

She did not recognize Rich or the woman running towards her.

"She was hugging me and asking if I was OK but I just stared back at her blankly," Jessica explained. "She kept saying she was my mum."

Jessica told The Sun that not only did she not recognize her mother, she had no idea who she was.

"I found a mirror and looked at my reflection but it was like I was looking at a stranger," she said. "I did match the person in the photos, though, so agreed to go home with my parents."

"Mum put a hand on my knee but I pushed it off, it felt weird to be touched by a stranger," she added.

Jessica did not recognize her home and when her parent's invited Rich over she said she was afraid of him.

Her parents took her to the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery where she was diagnosed with amnesia brought on by epilepsy.

"Doctors told me it could take six months for my memory to return — if it returned at all," she said.

Jessica was shaken by the news and she struggled to accept her family and friends, including Rich.

"I remember at one point I was left on my own with him and hated it," she said. "I didn't know him but he was acting like we were in love. So two weeks later, I tried to end the relationship."

Rich did not give up and told Jessica that he would help her to remember how great they were together.

"Seeing how passionate and caring he was finally convinced me he must care for me, so I agreed to give it a shot."

Since then, Rich has made it his mission to help Jessica fall back in love with him.

He's taken her to her favorite places in an effort to jog her memory and it seems to be working.

"He was so patient with me, so sweet, I couldn't help but fall for him," she said.

Jessica is on the path of relearning everything about those who are close to her and although doctors say there is a 50 percent chance she could lose her memory again, she is not too worried about it.

"Rich was able to make me fall in love with him twice — so I know he could do it again."