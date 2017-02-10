Iran Expected to Top Trump-Netanyahu Agenda

Following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israelis have been anticipating his first meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The meeting on February 15th represents a sea change from the eight year contentious relationship with former President Obama. The two leaders share similar views on a number of issues.

Topping the list is Iran, a nation Netanyahu sees as the leading state sponsor of terror in the world and its nuclear program an existential threat to the Jewish State.

The two leaders will also have many other regional topics to discuss. They include the Israeli-Palestinian conflict; the role of settlements in Biblical Judea and Samaria, also known as the West Bank, and whether or not the United States will move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Their meeting will begin a relationship that many experts on both sides of the ocean expect will set a new tone for US-Israel relations.