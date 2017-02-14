Iraqi Christians March Outside Beirut UN Headquarters

Iraqi Christians living in Lebanon protested in Beirut on Monday demanding resettlement.

An estimated 200 Iraqis marched outside of the U.N. regional headquarters, asking for officials there to speed up their resettlement process.

One of the banners read, "The future of our children is wasted."

Thousands of Iraqi Christians already have fled their war-torn countries to seek refuge in Lebanon, and now many are waiting to move to another country.

The number of Iraqi refugees in Lebanon is believed to be in the tens of thousands. It includes a large number of Iraqi Christians who believe they could find safety among Lebanon's Christian communities.

