Most Europeans Agree with Trump's Travel Ban

While some European leaders have blasted President Trump for his executive order banning citizens from of seven Muslim-majority states from entering the US for 120 days and a temporarily freeze on refugee arrivals, a new poll indicates most European citizens support the ban.

The Chatham House Europe Programme and Kantar Public surveyed citizens from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Spain and the UK.

In the poll, done before President Trump's executive order was announced, respondents were given the following statement: 'All further migration from mainly Muslim countries should be stopped.'

Across all 10 of the European countries, an average of 55% agreed that all further migration from mainly Muslim countries should be stopped.

Majorities in all but two of the ten states agreed, ranging from 71% in Poland, 65% in Austria, 53% in Germany and 51% in Italy to 47% in the United Kingdom and 41% in Spain.

In no country did the percentage that disagreed surpass 32%.

The Chatham House poll found that opposition to further migration from Muslim states is especially intense in Austria, Poland, Hungary, France and Belgium.

In each of these countries, at least 38% of the sample 'strongly agreed' with the statement.

After President Donald Trump's executive order was blocked by a panel of three judges on a San Francisco-based appeals court, some think the White House may narrow the scope of the executive order to prevent further legal challenges.