Terror at the Louvre as Attacker Shouts 'Allahu Akbar!'

One of the biggest tourist attractions in France was locked down Friday after a terrorist carrying two machetes tried to get in, and ended up in a battle with soldiers.

French authorities say the man, carrying two backpacks, tried to enter the shopping mall that runs beneath the Louvre art museum.

When French soldiers stopped him, he pulled out a knife and attacked, shouting "Allahu akbar!"

A soldier then shot the man five times, seriously wounding him.

One soldier was stabbed and slightly hurt in the fight but is expected to be okay.

The Louvre Museum's security protocol kicked in, with entrances locked down and visitors rushed into rooms without windows.

Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said about 1,000 people were inside and were held in safe areas before the all-clear was given.

France has suffered a wave of radical Islamic terror attacks over the past two years that has left more than 200 people dead.

Military patrols of about 3,500 soldiers in the Paris area were instituted after the January 2015 attacks on Paris' satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

They were reinforced after the Nov. 13 suicide bomb and gun attacks that left 130 people dead at the city's Bataclan concert hall and other sites.