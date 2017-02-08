UN Sounds Alarm: 120K Nigerians Face Boko Haram-Created Famine

There's growing concern in Nigeria about potential food shortages and famine caused by the radical Islamic group Boko Haram.

A new report from the United Nations warns that more than 120,000 Nigerians will likely suffer catastrophic famine-like conditions in the coming year. More than 11 million are facing food shortages and the U.N. reports that more than half a million children face death if they don't receive assistance.

The U.N. has been sounding the alarm for months, noting that violence caused by Boko Haram has uprooted Nigerians, forcing many to leave their rural homes and stay in urban areas where they're reliant on aid.

The U.N. report also explains that the Boko Haram uprising has forced hundreds of thousands of farmers off their land, resulting in a drop in planted areas.

Borno state, the birthplace of Boko Haram, is the worst affected area.

Corruption is also contributing to the food security issues. Nigerian officials are investigating reports that local government agencies are stealing international food aid.

Thousands of Nigerians marched this week to protest high food prices, corruption and unemployment.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo issued a statement saying "with complete focus on improving the economy every day, the recession will soon be history."

