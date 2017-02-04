State Department Allows Banned Travelers into the U.S.

The government has suspended enforcement of President Donald Trump's refugee and immigration ban in an effort to appeal to a federal judge's order to block the ban.

U.S. District Judge James Robart of Seattle ruled late Friday against government lawyers' claims that Washington state and Minnesota, which sued over the ban, lacked the legal grounds to challenge Trump's order.

Robart said the states showed that their case was likely to succeed.

In his written order, Robart said it's not the court's job to "create policy or judge the wisdom of any particular policy promoted by the other two branches," but rather, to make sure that an action taken by the executive or legislative branches "comports with our country's laws."

While White House officials were working to reinstate the ban, the State Department announced that they will allow banned travelers to enter the United States.

"We have reversed the provisional revocation of visas under" Trump's executive order, a State Department spokesman said Saturday. "Those individuals with visas that were not physically canceled may now travel if the visa is otherwise valid."

The order is plunging the administration into a crisis as it challenges President Trump's authority and stops him from fulfilling a campaign promise.

The President took to Twitter early Saturday to express his frustration with the ruling.

"The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!" Trump said.

The White House still plans to overturn the stay on travel bans.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security personnel said they "will resume inspection of travelers in accordance with standard policy and procedure," The Washington Post reports.

They are no longer directing airlines to prevent visa-holders affected by Trump's order from boarding U.S-bound airplanes.

Immigrant advocates are encouraging travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen to board planes as soon as possible.