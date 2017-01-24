Displaying
Brit Supreme Court Throws Monkey Wrench in May's Brexit Plan

01-24-2017
The British Supreme Court has ruled the U.K. government must hold a vote in Parliament before beginning the process of leaving the European Union.

The decision comes almost one year after British citizens voted to pull their country out of the European Union in a June 23, 2016 referendum known as the Brexit.

However, the Supreme Court's ruling could delay Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to trigger negotiations by the end of March.

The ruling forces the government to put a bill before Parliament, giving pro-EU politicians a chance to soften the terms of Britain's exit from the EU.

"Leave" campaigners objected, saying Parliament shouldn't have the power to overrule the electorate.

