Canadian PM Calls Mosque Shooting a 'Terrorist Attack on Muslims'

Six people are dead after an attack on a Canadian mosque on Sunday.

One of the two gunmen reportedly shouted 'Allahu akbar!' as they opened fire at a mosque in Quebec City.

The terror suspects were identified as Mohamed Khadir and Alexandre Bissonnette.

Both were arrested soon after the shooting occurred at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center and are expected to appear in court Monday, according to the police.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling the incident a "terrorist attack on Muslims."

"It was with tremendous shock, sadness and anger that I heard of this evening's tragic and fatal shooting at the Centre culturel islamique de Quebec located in the Ste-Foy neighborhood of the city of Quebec," Trudeau said in a statement.

"Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric," he added. "And these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country."

The attackers are reportedly students at Université Laval, a school in Quebec, according to Fox News. One of the gunmen is said to have been armed with an AK-47

One suspect is said to be of Moroccan descent.

Five people are in critical condition and 12 others suffered minor injuries, the University of Quebec Hospital Center spokeswoman said on Monday.

"It seemed to me that they had a Quebecois accent. They started to fire, and as they shot they yelled, 'Allahu akbar!' The bullets hit people that were praying. People who were praying lost their lives. A bullet passed right over my head," one witness said.

The CBC reported that somone left a pig's head on the mosque's doorstep this past June, during the holy month of Ramadan. Islam's holy book, the Koran, forbids Muslims from consuming pork.