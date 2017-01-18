Iraqi Forces Recapture Jonah's Tomb

Iraqi forces say they have recaptured the site revered as the tomb of the biblical prophet Jonah.

It came as they drove out Islamic State jihadists from eastern Mosul.

"We retook control of Nabi Yunus area...raised the Iraqi flag above the tomb," Sabah al-Noman, spokesman for the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service leading the military offensive on Mosul, told AFP news agency.

The burial place dates back to the eighth century B.C. and is believed to be the site of the prophet Jonah, who was swallowed up by a great fish, according to the Bible.



A Special Forces spokesman said only the fences around the tomb remain.

It was among dozens of historical and heritage sites destroyed or badly damaged by ISIS jihadists.

The group is losing more territory in the area as U.S.-backed troops say they are in "full control" of eastern Mosul.

Wednesday's announcement comes exactly three months after a major operation began to take back the city.

Iraqi Army Lt. Gen. Talib Shaghati, who commands the counter-terrorism forces, said that plans are now being drawn up to retake the western part of the city.