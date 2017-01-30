ISIS' 'Scariest' Executioner Dies in Ambush

The ISIS executioner nicknamed Abu Sayyaf, or 'father of swordsmith' is dead.

He claimed countless lives and stole the spotlight in ISIS propaganda videos.

He was usually seen with his tall, dark frame looming over a victim.

Sayyaf was a symbol of the Islamic State's brutality and beheaded more than 100 people.

According to a report from Iraq's ARA News station, the executioner died Sunday in an ambush attack in Ninevah.

Nineveh is located on the outskirts of Mosul, a place where opposition fighters fight every day to drive ISIS jihadists out of their city.

"He was found dead in the Dawassah District west of Mosul city in Nineveh Governorate on Sunday evening," local media activist Abdullah al-Mallah told ARA News.

There are varying reports about how he died and who killed him. The ambush group still remains unknown.

'Abu Sayyaf was one of the scariest executioners in Nineveh. He was known for his huge body and heavy arms. He was one of the renowned faces in the ISIS propaganda videos," said Muhammad Yawar, an Iraqi journalist.

Sayyaf was infamous for collecting his victim's heads and dumping them in a hole in the region of al-Khasafa.