Mexico Unrest: Panic Over Trump and Gasoline

Violent demonstrations have erupted in parts of Mexico over the price of gasoline. Many Mexicans say they cannot afford a 20 percent hike that took effect on New Year's Day, so they’re taking their anger to the streets.

Angry protests over the hike in gasoline prices have plunged parts of Mexico into unrest as citizens blocked highways and installations of the state-run oil giant Pemex. Rioters looted more than 200 stores amid allegations that paid activists infiltrated the protests.

The price hike provided the spark, but analysts say social unrest has been quietly building for months. The Mexican peso has increasingly dropped in value, and anticipated immigration and trade policy changes announced by U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump, have spread panic in the country's economy.

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto explained the reason for the gasoline price hike.

"The increase of gasoline prices, authentically, reflects the increases on the international price of oil. This situation affects the country because more than half of the gasoline that we consume comes from abroad," he said.

On location, our CBN Mexico correspondent, Liliana Amoros, reports that a second price hike is expected in February.

"In the midst of the unrest that the country has experienced, Catholic and Evangelical churches have asked their faithful for prayer, as they ask the government to reconsider the increase in gasoline," she explained.

Pastor Benjamin Lomeli is a recognized Mexican evangelical leader who organizes the national day of prayer. he says Christians can play a role in bringing calm to Mexico.



"Here at church I have some people who have important political roles. I tell them: 'you must act in your position, first pleasing God and then helping others wisely because if you do so, we will have a different Mexico," said Pastor Benjamin.

Catholic church leaders are calling on the government to reconsider and resolve the situation wisely.

"The situation in Mexico has to do with a lot of corruption because a government asks the people to sacrifice when the high leaders of that government, congressmen, senators, have exaggerated salaries.," explained Catholic Church spokesman Jose De Jesus.

In a sign of good will, the government pledged to keep the price of staple goods stable. now, the protests are mostly peaceful, and the looting has largely subsided. however, the population remains critical of the current administration.

