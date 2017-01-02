North Korea Threatens Nuclear Missile Development

North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un said on Sunday that North Korea is close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The country already tested ballistic missiles at a large rate during 2016, but some experts say they are years away from developing an ICBM fitted with a nuclear warhead that can reach the United States.

"Research and development of cutting edge arms equipment is actively progressing and ICBM rocket test launch preparation is in its last stage," Kim said during New Year's Day speech on television.

The country had sanctions placed on it since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

They had even tighter sanctions placed on them last month after they conducted their fifth and largest nuclear test on September 9th.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Anna Richey-Allen called on North Korea "to refrain from provocative actions and inflammatory rhetoric that threaten international peace and stability, and to make the strategic choice to fulfill its international obligations and commitments and return to serious talks."

She continued to urge "all states to use every available channel and means of influence to make clear to the DPRK and its enablers that launches using ballistic missile technology are unacceptable, and take steps to show there are consequences to the DPRK's unlawful conduct."

Donald Trump has already shown concern over North Korea's nuclear program and requested a North Korea Briefing.

According to a North Korean military officer who defected to the South said that Kim will gauge Trump's comments about his country for potential interest in dialogue and decide whether to try and conduct an ICBM test.

Kim also threatened they would continue to develop its pre-emptive nuclear strike capability if the US and South Korea continue to conduct annual joint military exercises.

28,500 US troops are based in South Korea.

A senior U.S. military official said last month that North Korea appears able to mount a miniaturized warhead on a missile but is still having a hard time with missile re-entry technology that would allow longer range strikes.