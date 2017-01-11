Sign of Life from Kidnapped Swiss Missionary

Swiss Missionary, Beatrice Stockly was kidnapped by Islamic terrorists in Timbuktu a year ago, but a recent video of her released by Al-Qaeda, provides proof that she is still alive.

The video shows Stockly covered by a black veil, where she is speaking in French in a barely audible, and weak voice, but stating she was in "good health."

The video is reported to have been recorded on December 31, 2016. It is the third piece of footage released from AQIM since Stockly was taken.

Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb group, said they would free her in exchange for a number of Al-Qaeda militants that are jailed in Mali and for another one of their major leaders.

Switzerland has demanded her release without conditions.

This is not the first time Stockly has been kidnapped. She was previously taken by jihadists in northern Mali's Timbuktu in 2012.

She was freed two weeks later and opted to stay in Mali.

