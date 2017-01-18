Strong Earthquakes Rattle Central Italy

Central Italy faced three strong earthquakes Wednesday morning in the same area that was hit in 2016, when 200 people were killed.

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni says there are currently no fatalities, but it was a "difficult day" for Italy to experience more quakes.

The town that was already destroyed by the former earthquakes has been buried in over three feet of snow in the past few days, leaving some areas without electricity.

After speaking in Berlin, Germany with Chancellor Angela Merkel, Gentiloni said his thoughts were with those who were suffering through another round of temblors.



"Luckily it seems there were no deaths," he said.



Merkel has offered reconstruction assistance.

