What Made this Abortion Doctor Turn Pro-Life

Stojan Adsevic dedicated 26 years of his life to performing a total of 48,000 abortions in communist Serbia.

That all changed overnight when he went to sleep and saw the faces of the children he aborted in his dreams.

Adasevic "dreamed about a beautiful field full of children and young people who were playing and laughing, from four to 24 years of age, but who ran away from him in fear. A man dressed in a black and white habit stared at him in silence. The dream was repeated each night and he would wake up in a cold sweat," the National Catholic Register reported.

Finally, Thomas Aquinas, the ancient Christian theologian appeared to him in the dream. When Adasevic asked, "Who are these children?" Aquinas replied, "They are the ones you killed with your abortions."

The dream haunted Adsevic and stayed with him even when he went to work the next day. His cousin's girlfriend came in to have an abortion, but this time something was very different.

"I grabbed something, crushed it a little, removed it, and threw it onto a cloth. I look, and I see a hand – quite a large hand. The child was 3, perhaps 4 months old. I had no tape to measure it.

… As I pull out the mess, thinking it will be bone fragments I lay it on the cloth, I look, and I see a human heart, contracting and expanding and beating, beating, beating. I thought I would go mad. I can see that the heartbeat is slowing, ever more slowly, and more slowly still, until it finally stops completely. Nobody could've seen what I had seen with my very own eyes, and be more convinced than I was — I had killed a human being."

From then on, Adasevic renounced his job and refused to perform another abortion. He has told his story to newspapers and television stations throughout Eastern Europe in hopes of saving the lives of the unborn.