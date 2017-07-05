19-Year-Old US Soldier Killed in Afghanistan

The Pentagon confirms a U.S. military serviceman died due to injuries sustained from an indirect fire attack in Afghanistan's Helmand Province.

The Defense Department said 19-year-old Pfc. Hansen B. Kirkpatrick, from Wasilla, Alaska, died Monday.

Kirkpatrick was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division out of Fort Bliss, Texas.

Two Soldiers were also wounded in the attack. Their wounds are not considered life threatening and they are being treated at a coalition medical facility.

"PFC Hansen Kirkpatrick served honorably as a mortarman in 1-36 Infantry, the Spartans," said Maj. James C. Bithorn, executive officer, Stryker Brigade Combat Team. "He was a caring, disciplined, and intelligent young Soldier who daily lived the Spartan motto of 'Deeds Not Words.'

"His service in the battalion spanned just over 12 months – a period of intense operational tempo – that culminated in a deployment to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel/Resolute Support. He will be missed greatly by his fellow Soldiers and leaders alike," said Bithorn.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with PFC Kirkpatrick's family and loved ones," said Brig. Gen. Mark Landes, 1st Armored Division deputy commanding general. "As there is no stronger bond than that between Soldiers, the Army and 1st Armored Division mourn the loss as a family."

The Pentagon said the incident that led to Kirkpatrick's death is under investigation.

Kirkpatrick was serving on Operation Freedom's Sentinel, the latest phase of the U.S. military effort in the war in Afghanistan.