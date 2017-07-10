Iraqi Troops Near Total Victory in Mosul, but ISIS Cowards Cling to Humans Shields

U.S-backed Iraqi troops are declaring victory over ISIS in Mosul and will soon advance to retake the last bit of the terrorist group's ground in the area.



Iraqis lined the streets to celebrate the Iraqi soldiers' efforts to reclaim their city, including the country's prime minister, Haider al-Abadi.

Al-Abadi stopped short of claiming an outright victory but congratulated soldiers are their hard-fought battle.

"We are glad to see normal life return for the citizens," he said, according to a statement from his office. "This is the result of the sacrifices of the (country's) heroic fighters."

Mosul, which is the second-largest city in Iraq, fell under the control of the Islamic State group in 2014.

Iraqi forces launched an operation to take Mosul back last October. Now, they are looking to regain control of a tiny piece of the Old City, which is west of the Tigris River.

Iraqi commanders believe hundreds of ISIS fighters, also known as Daesh, are trying to hang onto a small neighborhood which is less than a mile of territory. The jihadists are stopping at nothing to stand their ground, including using families as human shields.

"There's no accurate estimate for the Daesh fighters and the families who are stuck there," said Lt. Gen. Abdul-Ghani al-Asadi, a senior special forces commander, using the Arabic term for ISIS.

"But we will not accuse them of anything," he continued. "If they don't carry weapons they are civilians."

Iraqi soldiers are working to remove sleeper cells and booby-trapped explosives from the city.

The battle to oust the Islamic State terrorists and regain Mosul has killed thousands and displaced more than 897,000 people.