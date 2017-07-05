N. Korea Vows New 'Gift Packages' for US in 'New Escalation' of Nuke Threat

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said today his country will never negotiate its weapons programs. The statement comes a day after the North test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The country also vowed to keep sending to the United States government more "gift packages" of weapons tests.

In response, the United States, Japan and South Korea requested that the United Nations Security Council meet. The council is scheduled to hold an emergency session this afternoon.

The U.S. said the North Korea launch was indeed an ICBM – one that experts say might be able to reach Alaska.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson labeled it a "new escalation of the threat" to the U.S.

And President Donald Trump's national security advisor made it clear that the U.S. will not allow North Korea to threaten America with nuclear weapons.

"We can't repeat the same approach, failed approach, of the past," said National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster. "The president has directed us to not do that and to prepare a range of options, including a military option, which nobody wants to take."

Kim Jong Un and his regime celebrated the launch of the missile which traveled 1,700 miles high and landed in the water 577 miles to the east in the Sea of Japan.

North Korea's military referred to the launch as the "final step" in a "confident and powerful nuclear state that can strike anywhere on earth."

The threat escalation came days after Trump expressed concern about a nuclear warhead on that type of missile.

"The era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed, many years – and it's failed, and frankly that patience is over," Trump said.

Following the North Korean missile launch, the U.S. and South Korean soldiers fired deep strike precision missiles Tuesday into South Korean waters, showing that the two countries are committed to working together.