North Korea Claims Successful ICBM Launch, Boasts It Can 'Strike Any Place in the World'

North Korea's state-run media claims the country carried out its first successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"Under the strategic decision of leader Kim Jong Un, the scientists and technicians of North Korea's Academy of Defense Science have successfully test-fired the newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile," exclaimed an enthusiastic television anchor, during what was billed as an "important announcement."





The missile, called Hwasong-14, was reportedly supervised by the North Korean dictator.

The government released images of the new missile, along with pictures of a smiling president Kim Jong Un, who was seen clapping following the test launch.

State media warned the missile could "strike any place in the world."

The projectile, which was launched from an airfield in the western part of the country, reportedly reached an altitude of more than 17 hundred miles, and flew some 500 miles for about 40 minutes before landing in the Sea of Japan.

If the claims are true, it marks the first time the North Korean regime has tested an intercontinental ballistic missile, powerful enough to reach as far as Alaska.



Japan's prime minister Shinzo Abe says this latest test is cause for growing alarm.



"They ignore the repeated warning from the international community, said Abe. "This missile launch clearly shows that North Korea's threat has increased."

Instructions from Prime Minister Abe Regarding the Missile Launch by North Korea on July 4, 2017 https://t.co/vc0ExLRSXI — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) July 4, 2017

A sentiment echoed by a Chinese representative at the United Nations on Monday.





"Currently tension is high," said Liu Jieyi, China's permanent representative to the United Nations. "Sooner or later it will get out of control and the consequences will be disastrous."



Since coming to power in 2011, Kim Jong Un has dramatically upped the speed of his country's nuclear program.

China’s UN ambassador Liu Jieyi warned of disaster if unable to find a way to de-escalate hostilities with #DPRK https://t.co/8MDgtlARmc — alexandra halaby (@iskandrah) July 4, 2017



In 2016, his regime launched two nuclear devices and more than 20 ballistic missiles. This was the 11th missile test this year, each time revealing new advanced rocket systems.





North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

President Trump blasted the North Korean dictator on Twitter saying, "Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?"



Trump added: "Hard to believe South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer."

....and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017



The president is urging the North's neighbor and largest trading partner China, to "move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!"



The growing concern for the international community, particularly the United States, is whether the regime has mastered the expertise to accurately hit a long-range target in another country with an ICBM or place a nuclear warhead on one.





Tuesday's missile test comes a day after North Korea was a key topic in phone calls between president Trump and the leaders of China and Japan.



All three are expected to discuss the issue further at this weekend's G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.