Pizzeria Owner Decides to Bless a Thief

Damien Penner, a pizza shop owner in Manitoba, Canada is repaying wrong with right.

In a display of forgiveness and generosity, Damien Penner publicly offered to help a woman who stole a reported eight pizzas from his shop earlier this month.

Since putting the post up, it has received over 1,500 reactions, and more than 400 shares.

Penner had no idea the post would get so much attention.

"We have a ton of views on this, so it's kind of blown up a lot bigger than I expected it to," he said according to the CBC News.

His shop caught the theft on a surveillance camera.

The woman used her children to distract employees while she grabbed some pre-made pizzas.

At one point, she also distracted one of the employees by arguing with her.

"They were causing her to get incredibly flustered that she wasn't really able to focus on what was all going on around her," Penner said.

She returned later, and took a few more pizzas.

Penner was initially upset.

But instead of pressing charges or holding a grudge, Penner is doing what he can to ensure she is all right.

Penner's business is involved with soup kitchens and other charity driven organizations, as well as the church in Winnipeg.

He said posting a picture of her would be shaming her, and that he'd rather give her and her family "a hand up."

"I'm a family man and this is a family that I don't want to give unjust stress to, but would rather see the community try and help them out," he said.

He also says he has identified the woman, and hopes she'll come for help so she can be connected with those who can best give her some assistance.

He also expressed concern over the example she is setting for her children.

"I just want her to come and get help, you know?" Penner said. "Whether it was a malicious intent, that she was stealing for the thrill of it, or if she was stealing to feed her children, there are resources and things available to help her."

In the end, Penner said it's actions that matter.

"There's no point in going around, stomping your feet all day long, getting mad because of something that, inevitably in business, will occur," he said. "How we react is what's going to define us."

Source: CBC News