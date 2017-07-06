Secretary of Defense On North Korea: "Our Defenses Right Now Are Sufficient"

The United States will continue to pursue diplomatic options right now with North Korea, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said at the Pentagon Thursday. "I do not believe this capability brings us closer to war," Mattis told reporters, speaking about North Korea's recent missile.

"Diplomacy has not failed." Mattis said, "As General Brooks said it so well, it is our self-restraint that has prevented war in the face of provocations, shelling of Korean -- South -- of Republic of Korea -- South Korea islands, sinking of a South Korean naval vessel. But our self-restraint holds, and diplomatic efforts remain underway as we speak."

Mattis went on to say, "I believe President Trump has made it clear, we don't set red lines, we deal with reality, and we'll deal with any reality. And we have the capability to do so in league with our allies. And right now, that is being led -- that effort is being led -- by Secretary of State Tillerson."

Mattis said the United States is still analyzing the launch to determine what advances North Korea was able to achieve.

Mattis said, "Every test provides them additional data, additional information. And it is a grave concern of the United Nations as the Secretary General of the United Nations has pointed out. And we stand right alongside the United Nations on this."

Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said Wednesday that the missile was fired from a mobile launcher from Panghyon Airport in northwest North Korea, which had not been used previously. However, in the same breath Capt. Davis said, "We if we wanted to shoot it down we've could have."