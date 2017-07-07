'There's Nothing to Lose': Charlie Gard's Parents Plead as US Lawmakers Prepare to Act

LONDON – Charlie Gard should be allowed to go to the U.S. for experimental treatment because “there’s nothing to lose,” his mother said Sunday afternoon.

The 11-month-old’s parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, spoke to a gathering of supporters and media, including CBN News, outside the London hospital where he’s being kept on life support as a UK court decides his fate.

The couple is expected to return to Britain's high court today to present fresh medical evidence that a new treatment could prolong the life of the 11-month-old.

The parents say he is not in pain and suffering.



"There is no evidence of catastrophic brain damage. His brain is affected but this medicine can get into the brain and help that," Chris Gard said.

Charlie's parents simply want their boy to have a chance to live, and they told CBN News they would be thrilled if he could come to America.

Connie and Chris also delivered a petition Sunday with more than 350,000 signatures urging London's Great Ormond Street Hospital to allow Charlie to be taken to the United States.

Charlie was born with Mitochondrial Depletion Syndrome, a genetic disorder that can weaken muscles and cause brain damage, and his plight has gained worldwide attention as British and European Courts have backed up doctors who want to turn off life support despite his parents' wishes to take him to America for experimental treatment.

Chris Gard praised the hospital and the doctors who have cared for Charlie, but he said the experts who can treat his son’s disease are in the U.S. and he and his wife should be allowed to take him there.

“He should have had this chance a long time ago now. They said that it wasn’t fair to leave him on the ventilator for three months for a treatment they didn’t think was going to work. He’s now been left for seven months with no treatment,” Gard told The Guardian.

The experimental treatment has only a 10 percent chance of success, but it should be tried because, “he’s our son, he’s our flesh and blood. We feel that it should be our right as parents to decide to give him a chance at life. There is nothing to lose, he deserves a chance,” Yates said.

Meanwhile, two U.S. Congressmen say they will offer legislation making Charlie a permanent resident so he can come to America for experimental treatment.

In a statement, Reps. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, and Trent Franks, R-Ariz., said:

“Our bill will support Charlie’s parents’ right to choose what is best for their son, by making Charlie a lawful permanent resident in the US in order for him to receive treatments that could save his life. Should this little boy to be ordered to die because a third party, overriding the wishes of his parents, believes it can conclusively determine that immediate death is what is best for him?"