Trump Develops China-Japan Alliance on N. Korea Nuke Threat

North Korea and its nuclear threat took center stage during phone conversations Sunday between President Trump and the leaders of China and Japan.

Trump spoke separately with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

China reportedly asked the U.S. to exercise restraint in dealing North Korea, POLITICO reported, quoting China's official state television network.

Trump also spoke with the Chinese president about seeking a more balanced trade relationship with the United States.

Abe later told reporters he admired Trump's approach to North Korea.

"I said I had high regard for President Trump's ability to use actions and words to show that all options are on the table," he said. "We were in complete agreement that we would need to continue to firmly urge restraint by North Korea, given that it has continued these dangerous provocations."

The three reaffirmed their commitment to work together to deal with North Korea.

All three countries plan to attend the G-20 Summit on July 7-8 in Hamberg, Germany.