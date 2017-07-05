Trump Heads to Europe with Russian Aggression Lurking in the Shadows

President Donald Trump is headed back to Europe for the G-20 summit in Germany as tensions over North Korea's nuclear program and Russia's aggression against its neighbors are in the headlines yet again.



His first stop will be in Poland, where he's set to receive a friendly welcome. He'll give a speech in Krasinski Square near the site of the 1944 Warsaw uprising against the Nazis.

Poland's government has emphasized that Russia's aggression in Ukraine – seizing Crimea and fomenting war in eastern Ukraine – poses a threat to the whole of Europe.

"Even if (Trump) doesn't mention Putin or Russia outright, just stepping foot in Poland sends a powerful statement," said Jim Carafano, a foreign policy analyst at the Heritage Foundation.

And the issue of Russia is certain to come up at the European summit as President Trump will have his first face-to-face meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Experts say Russia's latest intrusions in Ukraine have come through massive cyberattacks, although it's difficult to prove the origin of the attacks.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov says authorities just avoided a second cyberattack today.

Ukraine is still trying to find its feet after hundreds of businesses and government agencies were hit by an explosion of crippling, data-scrambling software on June 27.

Meanwhile, Russia's organized crime circle is now a top concern for U.S. officials.

Former FBI director Robert Mueller is leading a special investigation to determine if Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election. They are now considering if Russia's crime mob had anything to do with it.

Mueller recently hired lawyers with experience fighting organized crime.

Russia has a long history of hacking, money laundering, credit card fraud and black market sales.

Now the special investigation team is looking for any financial connections between organized crime, the president's associates, and Russian officials.