Trump Warns North Korea: Consequences to 'Very Bad Behavior'

The Trump administration is examining options for confronting North Korea over its unprecedented intercontinental ballistic missile launch.

In Europe, President Trump is hoping to convince world leaders to take action against the rogue state and all options–including a military one–are on the table.

The president and first lady were greeted with a red carpet and warm welcome as they arrived in Poland.



Making a stop in Warsaw before the G-20 Summit in Germany was largely symbolic as the president firmed up an alliance of shared goals and ideals and sent a strong message to Germany and Russia: the United States will stand by its like-minded friends.



One topic overshadowed Trump's Poland visit and it is likely to dominate upcoming discussions with Russia President Putin in Germany: North Korea and its growing threat to the United States and its East Asian allies.



"President Duda and I call on all nations to confront this global threat and publicly demonstrate to North Korea that there are consequences for their very, very bad behavior," Trump said.



As Americans celebrated the Fourth of July, Kim Jong Un launched another missile – his first ICBM – an intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach the United States.



Erik Rosales is CBN News National Security Correspondent.



"They (Pentagon) are debating whether or not it could hit the west coast such as Los Angeles, but Alaska is the big issue right now and then from that actually the Hawaiian Islands is another issue that we have to be concerned about," he explained.



President Trump criticized China for not doing more to stop the missile launches and North Korea's advancing nuclear program.



In fact, the launch vehicle used in Tuesday's launch is believed to have been supplied by China.



So, what can the United States do to eliminate the North Korean missile threat to its homeland?



Anthony Ruggiero of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies says Trump has more options than just military ones.

"Let's go after all of the networks of Chinese companies that are working with North Korea," Ruggiero urged. "Let's just do that immediately and that would start to have an impact on North Korea. At a minimum, it would start to hurt the regime."

