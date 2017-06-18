London Attack an Anti-Islam Reprisal?

London police are investigating another deadly attack after a van crashed into a crowd of people.

Ten people were injured and one man died at the scene, although it is not clear if he died as a result of the attack.

Eyewitnesses say the driver turned down a one-way street and accelerated as Muslims were leaving an evening prayer service at Finsbury Park mosque.

"In the beginning, he was saying, 'Where's Muslims...I want to kill all Muslims,'" one witness recounted.

Another witness said he believed this was a well thought out attack.

"Whatever happened, it was done in a very vindictive way," he said. "It wasn't an accident. It wasn't that the person was drunk and the car...the van went out of control."

Bystanders wrestled the driver out of the van and held him down until police arrived.

Officers have arrested the 48-year-old man and taken him to the hospital as a precaution.

"No matter what the motivation for this attack proves to be, we are keeping an open mind," Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said. "This is being treated as a terrorist attack and the counter-terrorism command is investigating. This was an attack on London and all Londoners and we should all stand together against extremists, whatever their cause."



The driver was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

London is no stranger to tragedy.

Just last week, a deadly fire took the lives of nearly 80 people in North Kensington.

The blaze quickly rose through the 24-story Grenfell Tower, taking up to 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters to put it out.

Firefighters combed through the remains of the charred rubble looking for survivors.

Authorities presume that at least 79 people are now dead or missing.

Earlier this month on London Bridge, attackers used a vehicle and then knives to kill eight people and wound many others on the bridge and in the nearby Borough Market area.

London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, said he has "zero tolerance" towards hate crimes.



"The attack on Westminster bridge, the attack on London Bridge, the attack in Manchester, the attack last night -- all of these are attacks on our shared values of our freedom, of tolerance and of respect, and terrorism is terrorism whether someone is inspired by an Islamist narrative or other forms of 'inspiration,'" he said.

"Look, of course we're grieving," he continued. "We're grieving for those victims of terror but also for the Grenfell Tower victims."

The attack on London Bridge killed seven people and injured 48.