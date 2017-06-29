As ISIS Destroys, God Shows His Saving Power in Mosul

The battle to liberate Iraq's second largest city from the clutches of ISIS is in the final stages, but the going is a bit slow.



The few Islamic State fighters who remain in the city are using human shields to save themselves from the overwhelming might of Iraqi and coalition forces.



Iraqi commander Shaker Kazem Mohsen explained that his troops will try to keep people safe.



"We have been advancing meter by meter these days to avoid any problems with regard to protection of civilians. Now we move only 50 to 100 meters every day to protect the people here," he said.

Drone footage shows the destruction in western Mosul. Blown up by ISIS, the Grand al- Nuri Mosque lies in ruins.



Earlier this year the U.S. Defense Department said approximately 2,000 jihadists remained in Mosul. Many have recently fled the city or have been killed. Their numbers have now dwindled to just a few hundred.



The offensive started last October and has brought ISIS to its knees.



But it was the amazing rescue of a little girl in early June that brought one American to his knees in thankful prayer.



The video and story has gone viral. Pinned down by ISIS gunfire in Mosul, Free Burma Rangers leader David Eubank moved in to save a young Iraqi girl.



ISIS fighters had killed more than 70 people on the street the prior day, and some were still alive among the dead bodies – including the girl, who was clutching the body of her dead mother.



Under fire, Eubank says he ran behind a tank and started praying the whole way. He motioned to the traumatized girl, but she wouldn't come to him. He told CBN News he knew he had to run 150 yards to bring her to safety.



"But watching her was horrible for the whole day trying to figure out a plan and a way to help her," explained Eubank.



"The little girl was just holding on to her dead mother and was terrified. And so I just thought Lord, help us and if I die, my wife and kids will understand. It's to save a little girl," he said.



Eubank says he was afraid, but one Bible verse kept coming to him and brought him encouragement:



"Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends." (John 15:3)

People say he's a hero. Eubank disagrees.



"I consider myself forgiven by Jesus and blessed to do something, and I believe it was God's power that helped us rescue that girl," he said.

