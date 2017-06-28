Aussies Ditching Religion? The State of Christianity Down Under

Christianity is apparently on the decline in Australia even as the Pentecostal church continues to grow.

The latest census figures reveal a nation that is becoming increasingly secular. Thirty percent now report they have no religion. That's up from 22 percent five years ago and 16 percent in 2001.

Just over 52 percent of Australians self-identify as Christian, compared with 88 percent 50 years ago.

Despite this trend, the Australian Pentecostal church is growing. Census results show 260,500 members last year compared to 238,000 in 2011 and 220,000 in 2006.

The Guardian reports that the church is growing especially among people age 34 and younger.

Dr. Ann Evans, an associate professor at Australian National University's school of demography, told The Guardian that the increase is a trend to watch.

"Modern Pentecostal churches are actually very appealing to a wide demographic of young people," she said. "They have a very strong social element and very dynamic and engaging services."

The mega-church Hillsong has undoubtedly influenced both the growth of Pentecostalism in Australia and the types of services that draw young people.

Senior Pastor Brian Houston founded Hillsong in 1983 in Sydney and today Hillsong churches minister in 19 countries, with weekly global attendance estimated at 100,000.