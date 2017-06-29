Can US, South Korea Maintain United Front against North Despite Differences?

South Korean President Moon Jae-in laid a wreath at a Korean War memorial in Quantico, Virginia, on Wednesday.

The memorial at a Marine base for the 1950 Battle of Chosin Reservoir commemorates a brave rearguard action by Marines during that bitter winter as Chinese troops advanced.

The mass evacuation occurred as U.S.-led allied forces retreated from North Korea. Moon was born in South Korea three years later.

"Together we will achieve the dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear program, peace on the Korean Peninsula and eventually peace in Northeast Asia," Moon said as he began his first overseas trip since taking office last month.

South Korea's new leader is on a four-day visit to Washington, D.C. He is aiming to reconcile differences with President Donald Trump after advocating a softer approach to North Korea and delaying U.S. plans for the full deployment of a missile defense system in his country. Moon's conservative predecessor, who was impeached in a bribery scandal, took a hard line toward North Korea, similar to Trump.

China Also Working with U.S.

Meanwhile, China is pushing the United States to start negotiations with the North. That prospect appears unlikely as Trump grows frustrated over Beijing's level of economic pressure on the North, its wayward ally.

North Korea shows no sign of wanting to restart talks on abandoning its nuclear weapons program.

In interviews before his visit, Moon has tried to minimize potential differences with Trump, describing his approach to the North as consistent with the U.S. administration strategy of "maximum pressure and engagement." The White House is also playing down differences.