Grief Turns to Outrage for Relatives of London Fire Victims; Death Toll Climbs

London firefighters are still combing through a burned public housing tower in Kensington in search of survivors.

There is nothing left of the 24-story Grenfell Tower but charred rubble.

The deadly fire took the lives of at least 30 people and that number is expected to rise as firefighters recovered six bodies and located 11 others Friday morning.

Relatives of those who are still missing have posted pictures of their loved ones in hopes of hearing some news.

Meanwhile, London police launched an investigation to determine if criminal activity caused the fire.

Community residents are expressing outrage at authorities, accusing them of being lax on building standards.

"I do sense the anger," Conservative lawmaker Andrea Leadsom said as she faced the fury of local residents during a tour of the site.

The high-rise of 120 apartments housed as many as 600 people. It was recently refurbished and now people are questioning whether it was done properly.

Fire safety engineers were stunned at how rapidly the fire engulfed the building. It took less than an hour.

Residents have also expressed anger toward British Prime Minister Theresa May, who visited the site Thursday.

"I wanted a briefing from emergency services. They've been working tirelessly in horrific conditions and I've been overwhelmed by their professionalism and their bravery," May said. "I heard stories of firefighters running into the building being protected from the falling debris by police officers using their riot shields and we thank all our emergency services for the incredible work they have done."



"At times like this the response of the community has been extraordinary and it has shown the great spirit of people in responding to a tragedy such as this," she added.

"We know there are 37 people being treated at several hospitals in London," May told reporters.

She plans to meet hospitalized survivors on Friday.



British singer and songwriter Adele made a surprise visit to the Grenfell Tower Thursday night to comfort victims.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William visited an aid distribution site in West London and are meeting with volunteers.

The queen has expressed her sympathy to the family members of those who have lost loved ones.