Is Pastor Held in North Korea in Danger?

The family of a Canadian pastor serving a life sentence in North Korea is concerned for his safety, according to a Reuters report.

Their concern is heightened after the death of American student Otto Warmbier, who was also imprisoned there for 17 months.

Reverend Hyeon Soo Lim was sentenced to hard labor for life in December 2015 after being charged with trying to use religion to overthrow the government.

Lim pastors Light Korean Presbyterian Church in Toronto.

Family and friends say he has made more than one hundred visits to North Korea, where he supports a nursing home, a nursery and an orphanage.

Reuters reports Lim's family wants the Canadian government to do more to gain his freedom.

There has reportedly been little progress in Lim's case since Canadian officials were allowed to visit him in December 2016.

Canadian officials this week promised 'something different' would be done.

It was not clear what that is.