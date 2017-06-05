Light in the Midst of Darkness: How God is Ministering to the People of London

There is a message ringing out in London today and it runs counter to the atmosphere of fear, death, and destruction that comes with a terror attack; instead, it's a message of God's comfort and saving grace in the midst of darkness.

The timing of the attack, happening on the eve of Pentecost Sunday, means that churches throughout the city were already prepared to host large prayer services.

"One of the largest gatherings of prayer vigils is happening right across every cathedral in the country," CBN News correspondent Peter Wooding said the day after the attack. "The Archbishop of Canterbury is in Winchester Cathedral right at this very moment praying for this nation. So it couldn't come at a better time...the unity we are seeing in this country," he added.

Singer and pop-star Justin Beiber used his platform at the "One Love Manchester" concert Saturday night to emphasize the message that we have a good God, who does not do evil.

"God is good in the midst of the darkness. God is good in the midst of the evil," Bieber said.

"God is in the midst no matter what's happening in the world, God is in the midst, and He loves you and He's here for you," he said.

The message of Christ is also traveling through London's streets on public buses. For the last year, Revelation TV, a Christian network in the UK, has used this unique platform to share the Gospel through the city. The day after the attack, red double-decker buses could be seen carrying the words of Jesus Christ.

"You can see these London buses behind me and there is one I can see right in front of me with pro-Jesus posters that say, 'with God all things are possible', so that message is really going out to all the people in London that with God all things are possible and he can turn things around," Wooding said.

The "Quote Jesus" campaign put on buses scriptures John 11:25, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die," and John 14:6, "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me", could be seen around the city.

Are these just coincidences? Or has God gone before the people to show them he cares and is working in the midst of darkness?

Whatever conclusion you come to, it is a message that cannot be ignored.