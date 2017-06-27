MyAlzStory: Why Alzheimer's Awareness is a No. 1 Trend Worldwide

Forty-seven million people suffer from Alzheimer's disease and other dementias around the world. To bring awareness, loved ones are taking to social media, sharing heartfelt words about those in the middle of the struggle and those who have passed on.

Using the hashtag #MyAlzStory, they're flooding Twitter and posting on other sites like Instagram.

For example, Laurel Tolar shared an emotional photo and memory on Instagram of the father/daughter dance at her wedding, writing:

"On this day he went back and forth between knowing I was someone familiar but not recalling how and not recognizing me at all. At the beginning of our dance he was babbling nonsense (something I had grown accustomed to with his disease progression), but half way through he suddenly recognized the song. It was like a switch flipped. The rest of the dance he sang along. The words were not right, but every note was right on tune. He has no recollection of this moment, but it is a memory I will cherish for the rest of my life."

On Twitter, HandyAndyOh tweeted about mom, "A lively & caring soul whom few come to visit any more.Sad. I love you mom. Dad has stuck by her every moment. I love him, too."

Kimberly Burnett also tweeted about her mother, "My beautiful mom has always had a great sense of humor. When she laughs, for a little while, it feels like old times."

Karen Loftus tweeted about dad, "With #Alzheimers it's the never ending goodbyes. Each time I saw my Dad, I saw another bit of him slip away."

The Alzheimer's Association shared a photo of singer and actor, Joey McIntyre, with his mom. The tweet says, "Nothing can take away that kiss I had with my mother. And no one is gonna tell me she didn't recognize me." [email protected] shares an unforgettable moment from 2013 Boston Marathon.

June is Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month. In addition to encouraging people to share stories on social media, the Alzheimer's Association wants folks to "go purple," the official color of the Alzheimer's movement.

"The more people know about Alzheimer's, the more action we inspire," the organization's website read.