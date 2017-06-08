North Korea At It Again, More Missile Tests!

(SOUTH KOREA) North Korea is at it again, it fired four anti-ship missiles into the sea east of the Korean Peninsula Thursday, which the South Korean military said was intended to demonstrate its "precise targeting capability."

South Korea's joint chiefs said the projectiles, launched near the eastern port city of Wonsan, were believed to be surface-to-ship cruise missiles.

North Korea has launched 16 missiles in 10 tests so far in 2017, and Thursday's test was the fourth since new South Korean President Moon Jae-in took office in May.

The launch comes one day after Moon's government suspended the deployment of the US missile defense system, known as THADD which had strained relations with China and angered North Korea.

U.S. defense officials tell CBN News, they confirm a launch had been detected but say the Pentagon will not release a statement as these were not ballistic missiles capable of posing a long-range threat to America.

