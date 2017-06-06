'Our Pain Will Never Diminish': Sister's Emotional Tribute to Terror Victim

The sister of London resident James McMullan, 32, believe he is among the seven killed in Saturday's terror attack.

McMullan's family has been told that his bank card was found on one of those killed during the attack in London.

In an emotional tribute on BBC News, Melissa McMullan described her brother as an "inspiration."

She also condemned the hatred behind the attack.

"While our pain will never diminish it is important for us to all carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who would try to destroy us," she said.

"And remember that hatred is the refuge of small-minded individuals and will only breed more. This is not a course we will follow despite our loss."

She added, "Nowhere else will you find such humour and unique personality, with someone who puts friends and family above all else."

Authorities are unable to formally identify McMullan until the corner's report begins