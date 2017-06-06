Outraged Muslim Leaders Refuse to Pray for London Terrorists

The three terrorist who murdered seven people and injured dozens more during Saturday's London Bridge attack will not receive funeral rites.

The three terrorists were gunned down by police after ramming a van into a crowd of people and stabbing several others.

More than 130 Muslim religious leaders condemned the attack and refuse to perform the traditional Islamic prayers at the terrorists' funerals.

"We, as Muslim Imams and religious leaders, condemn the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London in the strongest terms possible," the Muslim leaders said in a statement. "Coming from a range of backgrounds, and from across the U.K.; feeling the pain the rest of the nation feels, we have come together to express our shock and utter disgust at these cold-blooded murders. We are deeply hurt that a spate of terror attacks have been committed in our country once more by murderers who seek to gain religious legitimacy for their actions. We seek to clarify that their reprehensible actions have neither legitimacy nor our sympathy."

Fox News reports Secretary of State Rex Tillerson applauded the move. He said he was encouraged by the imams and their decision means "they're condemning their souls" since the funeral prayer asks for forgiveness of the dead. "And that is what has to be done."

The refusal to perform funeral rites emphasizes one of President Donald Trump's key messages last month's visit with religious leaders in Saudi Arabia.

Trump told the leaders that they must drive terrorists out of their land and refuse to honor. He also had a special warning for terrorists, saying if they kill innocent people they will not go to heaven.

"If you choose the path of terror, your life will be empty, your life will be brief, and your soul will be fully condemned," he said.