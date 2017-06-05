'Ramadan Is a Month of Jihad': Former Muslim Unloads Truth, Calls Muslims to Jesus

Another expert on Islam is warning that the London terror attacks this weekend are just the beginning of a Ramadan terror wave.

CBN News spoke with Brother Rashid, author and host of a popular Arabic show called "Daring Questions," after ISIS-inspired attackers rammed pedestrians on London Bridge and then went on a stabbing spree.

Rashid is originally from Morocco and was once a devout Muslim, until he met Jesus Christ and became a Christian.

He says the Islamic season of Ramadan is the month of jihad.

"Ramadan is not sacred in the way Westerners will understand sacred. It's sacred because it is for Allah and the cause of Allah," Rashid says.

He points out that Muhammad fought several battles during Ramadan, including the Battle of Badr, Al-Fatiha and Guadalete.

Brother Rashid points out that Muhammad made a deal with his followers that if they kill, they will get paradise.

"That's actually a verse in the Quran, it's in chapter 9:111. It says the following, I'm reading from an English translation: 'Indeed, Allah has purchased from the believers their lives and their properties (in exchange) for that they will have Paradise. They fight in the cause of Allah, so they kill and are killed.' So if you die as a martyr in Islam you're dying for the cause of Allah and Allah will give you paradise in the after-life," said Rashid.

He's been tweeting out warnings about Islam in the wake of the latest terror attacks.

Muhammad said that he was commanded to fight people until they confess his creed!!#LondonBridge #LondonAttacks pic.twitter.com/AYR5A1CptJ — Brother Rachid (@BrotherRasheed) June 4, 2017

Islam cannot be reformed because it was born deformed! — Brother Rachid (@BrotherRasheed) June 4, 2017

Rashid says the reason that Islam cannot be reformed is because reformation means going back to the scripture, back to the roots.

"If you take Islam to the roots, to the life of Muhammad and to the scripture, to the Quran, then we are in big trouble because the life of Muhammad, he did 83 raids in almost eight years, and he did so many battles. He was not a peaceful man. The first Muslim community, they lived out of those raids, so if we go back to the roots, we are in big trouble," said Rashid.

He encouraged Muslims to turn away from the violence and instead look at the life of Jesus, embracing love and peace.

"I say to my Muslim brothers and sisters everywhere that we are, we were victims of this ideology of Islam and we need to get out of it. It's destroying us and it's destroying others," he says. "We need to look at Jesus' life because it changed me and it changed many Muslims out there."

