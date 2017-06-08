Terror Threat Level 'Severe' as UK Votes

British voters go to the polls today for national elections amid concerns about more terror attacks.

The official threat level stands at 'severe,' which means another attack is highly likely, as voters choose 650 lawmakers for the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament, and strengthening her hand in the

Brexit talks with the European Union for leaving the E.U.

She told supporters, "This election is not just about the next five years. It's about setting this country on the right course for generations to come."

Labor leader Jeremy Corbin's message is basically more 'free stuff,' in the form of social benefits, and raising taxes to soak the rich.

He told a London crowd the election "is a very clear choice...and that choice is five more years of austerity, five more years of cuts, five more years of tax giveaways, or the Labor alternative, which will increase taxation for the top five percent, but not for 95 percent."

But many voters will have another issue on their minds. ISIS has vowed that the Manchester and London terror attacks were only the beginning of terror operations on what it calls "Crusader soil."

The latest polling averages going into the election show the Conservative Party with almost an 8 point lead over Labor.

Joe Twyman of YouGov polling says, "My suspicion is that Theresa May will remain as the prime minister, but the size of her majority will depend very much on the degrees to which different groups within society turn out to vote."

What began as one of the dullest election campaigns in recent memory has become, for a lot of British voters, a matter of national security.