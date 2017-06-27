Trump Admin. Unveils Worst Human Trafficking Offenders: This Country Tops the List

First daughter Ivanka Trump joined Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday to unveil the State Department's annual report on human trafficking, which is being released amid disputes over its listing of countries where child soldiers can be found.

Topping the list is the country of China, which is ranked among the worst human trafficking offenders, joining countries like Russia, Syria and Iran.

Tillerson told members of the media, "It is our hope that the 21st century will be the last century of human trafficking, and that's what we are all committed to."

"Regrettably, our challenge is enormous," Tillerson added. "Human trafficking is becoming more nuanced and more difficult to identify. Much of these activities are going underground, and they're going online."

Ivanka Trump, who serves as a White House adviser, also spoke Tuesday at the report's launch, emphasizing that combating human trafficking is a "major foreign policy priority of the Trump administration."

"As a mother, this is much more than a policy priority," she said. "It is a clarion call into action in defense of the vulnerable and the exploited."

The congressionally mandated report has been used as a diplomatic tool since its inception in 2000.

Here is the complete report.