Trump Administration Rejects U.N. Call for Abortions

Saying "Abortion is not family planning," the United States rejected part of a United Nations resolution designed to help female victims of violence around the world. The one point of contention is the portion of the resolution calling on countries to provide abortions to women who've been abused and to give information about abortions.

The U.S. objection to the abortion provision is in keeping with the Trump administration's pro-life position. For example, in January, President Trump signed an executive order banning international agencies from providing abortion services or offering information about abortions if they receive US funding.

Thursday the U.N. Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the abuse and discrimination of women and girls, particularly in war-torn countries. The measure says the Council, made up of 47 countries, feels "outrage at the persistence and pervasiveness of all forms of violence against women and girls worldwide", and suggests countries change their policies to help females who have been victimized or neglected.

The U.S. representative, Jason Mack, voiced strong support for the overall "spirit" of the resolution, telling the council "The United States fully supports the principle of voluntary choice regarding maternal and child health, and family planning."

However, he told the council the United States does not agree with the portion in the resolution which advocates the killing of unborn children. Mack said that the U.S. "must dissociate from the consensus" specifically on abortions.

The clause in the resolution states that countries should make sure their health care systems provide "quality comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care services," including "safe abortion where such services are permitted by national law".

"The United States fully supports the principle of voluntary choice regarding maternal and child health and family planning," Mack said, adding however, "we do not recognize abortion as a method of family planning, nor do we support abortion in our reproductive health assistance," he read in a statement to the council in Geneva, according to the Christian Post.

